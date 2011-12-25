JAKARTA Dec 25 Workers at Freeport
McMoran Copper & Gold Inc's mine in Indonesia will
gradually return to work this week to end a three-month strike
that has crippled output and exports from the world's
second-biggest copper mine, union officials said on Sunday.
Some workers have started a traditional stone burning ritual
and removed a road blockage that kept other workers from
accessing the Grasberg mine in the central highlands of Papua
island in eastern Indonesia, Juli Parorrongan, union spokesman
told Reuters via telephone on Sunday.
The union had planned to mobilize workers to return to the
mine on Saturday. But some of them are celebrating Christmas
with their families in Papua, which is predominantly Christian.
Many workers at the Grasberg mine are Papuans.
"Muslim workers will start fixing the road today, but we
think they cannot finish everything today to start
mobilisation," Parorrongan said, adding that it would take seven
days for workers to fully return.
The road blockade included a big tent inhabited by workers
and several heavy vehicles.
The strike, which shook labour relations in Southeast Asia's
largest economy, is the longest in recent Indonesian history and
represents the first major attempt by workers to reap greater
financial rewards in one of the world's hottest emerging
markets.
In mid-December, workers reached a deal including a 37
percent pay rise over two years and extra benefits.
Hengki Binur, a field coordinator of the union, said that up
to 250 workers were expected to return to the mine as soon as
Monday.
"We are concentrating on fixing the roads, dismantling
tents, removing heavy equipment today. I think the process of
mobilisation of workers will start tomorrow morning with only
about two to four buses going up," Binur said.
Freeport has said shipments of concentrate are expected to
be limited until full operations are restored in early 2012.
The strike at Grasberg mine harmed Freeport's total
production and led the firm to declare force majeure on exports
in October and helped lifting global copper prices.