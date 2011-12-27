United Tractors, Media Nusantara Citra and Surya Citra Media are showing accelerating EPS growth in Indonesia, data from Thomson Reuters shows.

The companies' 3-year EPS growth was more than 15 percent, with their trailing 12-month EPS growth rate higher than the three-year period.

Their most recent interim period EPS growth rate is higher than the trailing 12 months' value.

The companies' current year EPS estimates show a recent upward trend, indicating an accelerating growth in EPS.

StarMine Earnings Quality for these stocks are more than 90, which indicates strong profits and a faster growth than their peers in 2012.

For a graphic: r.reuters.com/nyk75s (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)