* Says unable to conclude contract amendment with UK's NHS

* To take impairment charge in Q3 2012

* Says unable to assess impairment amount yet

* Shares fall 8 pct pre-market

Dec 27 U.S. technology services provider Computer Sciences Corp CSC.N withdrew its 2012 outlook, citing uncertainty over a key contract with the UK government's National Health Service, sending its shares down nearly 8 percent in pre-market trading.

The company said it had been in talks with the NHS since mid-November for an amendment to an IT contract, but was recently told that the amendment would not be approved by the government.

CSC said it will recognize a material impairment of its net investment in the contract in the third quarter of fiscal 2012, but was unable to estimate the amount of such an impairment.

However, it added that depending on the terms of the amendment or if the contract is not amended, such impairment could be equal to CSC's investment in the contract, which was about $1.5 billion, as of Nov. 30, and possible additional costs.

Shares of the company fell to $24.50 in trading before the bell on Tuesday. They closed at $26.48 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)

((sayantani.ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: sayantani.ghosh.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: COMPUTERSCIENCES/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.