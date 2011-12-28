* Osaki offers S$0.40/share, more than Boer's S$0.32
* Takeover can help Osaki's overseas expansion
* Osaki's offer 9.6 pct premium to SMB's last traded price
(Adds detail on deal size, Boer's offer)
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Dec 28 Tokyo-listed Osaki
Electric Co on Wednesday offered to buy Singapore's
electric equipment-maker SMB United Limited in a deal
costing about S$205 million ($158.1 million), trumping an offer
made by China's Boer Power Holdings.
The takeover could help accelerate Osaki's overseas
expansion, increase its product and service offerings and
enhance its research and development capabilities, the Japanese
company said.
Osaki offered S$0.40 per share, in a deal valued at around
S$196 million, higher than Boer's bid of S$0.32 a share.
Additional money may also be spent in connection with SMB's
stock options, which could raise the total cost of the
acquisition to S$205 million.
The latest offer price is a 9.6 percent premium to
SMB's last traded price of S$0.365. The Singapore company had
requested a trading halt before the market opened on Wednesday.
Osaki plans to delist SMB from the Singapore Exchange and
privatize it, according to a filing to the Singapore bourse.
Key SMB shareholders with 37.42 percent stake have already
indicated they would support Osaki's bid, the filing said.
The Singapore unit of Daiwa Capital Markets is the financial
adviser to Osaki on the deal.
($1 = 1.2966 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by
Saeed Azhar)