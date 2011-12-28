JAKARTA Dec 28 Indonesian state utility
Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) will operate three new
coal-fired power plants in Banten, the company said on
Wednesday.
PLN CEO Nur Pamudji said, these power plants are crucial to
step up power capacity in Java and Bali from 19,700 up to 23,000
megawatt (MW).
The coal-fired power plant is also said to cut PLN expenses
as much as 19.9 trillion rupiah ($2.19 billion) per year, by
converting from fuel-based power plant.
Details on power plant projects as follows:
* PLTU 1 BANTEN - SURALAYA : Capacity at 1 x 625 megawatt
with 2.9 million tonnes per year coal consumption. Located in
Suralaya, Banten with investment size at around $478 million.
The project is run by CNTIC and Indonesia state-owned PT
Rekayasa Industri consortium.
* PLTU 3 BANTEN - LONTAR: Capacity at 3 x 315 megawatt with
1.4 million tonnes per year coal consumption. Located in Lontar,
Banten with investment size at around $808.4 million. The
project is run by China power equipment giant Dongfang Electric
Corporation and PT Dalle Energy consortium.
* PLTU TANJUNG JATI B : Capacity at 2 x 662 megawatt with
2.2 million tonnes per year coal consumption. Located in
Tubanan, Central Java with investment size at around 160 billion
yen ($2.06 billion). The project is run by Japan's third-largest
trading firm Sumitomo Corporation, Wasa Mitra
Engineering and Bangladeshi power firm Summit Power Development
Ltd.
Indonesia wants to boost its electricity capacity under the
government's fast-track programme to add a total of 20,000
megawatts generating capacity. Power shortages are common in
Indonesia, where poor infrastructure is one of the factors
restricting growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
nL3E7CH0KP]
