Dec 28 Indonesia's state oil and gas company Pertamina may import 12 million kiloliters of gasoline in the future, due to increasing consumption, a company official said on Wednesday.

The company initially aimed to import 10.28 million kilolitres of gasoline and 4.23 million kilolitres of high-octane gasoline in 2011.

"Pertamina will need to import 12 million kiloliter of gasoline and 3 million kiloliter of diesel fuel per year to keep up with the rising demand," said Pertamina President Director Karen Agustiawan in a company statement.

Indonesia's fuel consumption has reached 56 million kiloliters, with an expected 4 percent increase per annum. This year, Pertamina is only able to meet 54 percent of the total gasoline needs and 86 percent of total diesel fuel needs.

To reduce fuel imports, Pertamina planned to operate a new Residual Fluid Catalytic Cracking (RFCC) refinery worth $1.4 billion by 2014.

The refinery located in Cilacap, Central Java will produce annually 1.9 million kiloliters of gasoline, 352,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas and 142,000 tonnes of propylene products.

South Korea's GS Engineering and Construction and Indonesia's PT Adhi Karya consortium are appointed contractors for the project. (Reporting By Reza Thaher; editing by James Jukwey)