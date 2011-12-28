BRIEF-Manpasand Beverages March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit from ordinary activities after tax 313.4 million rupees versus profit 255.9 million rupees year ago
BANGALORE (Reuters) Dec 28 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 2921/3000 2922/3000 MEDIUM 30 3001/3102 3000/3102
* Says appointed Prashant Jain as a whole-time director designated as 'joint managing director & CEO'