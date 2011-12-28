BANGALORE, Dec 28 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(FINE)---------------------- ICS-101(Below 20MM) 33900 ICS-201 (Below 20mm) 34800 ICS-102 (22mm) 23200 ICS-103 (22MM) UNQ ICS-104 (24mm) UNQ ICS-202 (25mm) 31100 ICS-105 (25mm) UNQ ICS-105 (27mm) UNQ ICS-106 (28MM) 32700 ICS-107 (29MM) 34300 ICS-108 (30MM) 34500 ICS-109 (32MM) 36400 ICS-110 (34MM) 41800 ICS-301 (26mm) UNQ