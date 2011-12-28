BRIEF-Arthur J Gallagher to close offerings of $648 mln
* Arthur J Gallagher-plans to close offerings of $648 million aggregate principal amount senior unsecured notes,$250 million in late june,remainder in early aug
Dec 28 Closed Joint Stock Company Mortgage Agent Vozrozhdenie 1
* Moody's assigns definitive ratings to notes issued by Closed Joint Stock Company Mortgage Agent Vozrozhdenie 1, Russian RMBS
* Arthur J Gallagher-plans to close offerings of $648 million aggregate principal amount senior unsecured notes,$250 million in late june,remainder in early aug
LONDON, June 13 Three London-based former currency traders facing U.S. charges that they tried to manipulate prices in the world's largest financial market have agreed not to fight extradition, and will appear at a New York court hearing next month.