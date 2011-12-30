(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 30 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'Fitch D(SO)(ind)nm' National Short-term rating on IML Loan Trust's pass through certificates (PTCs) as follows:

INR752.5m, Series A1 PTCs: 'Fitch D(SO)(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

The rating withdrawal follows a similar rating action on Wockhardt Ltd (please see rating action commentary dated 22 December 2011), as the National Short-Term rating of the PTCs is linked to Wockhardt's.

The rating has been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of IML Loan Trust.

Fitch migrated IML Loan Trust to the "non-monitored" category on 21 June 2011. Please see, "Fitch Migrates IML Loan Trust's Rating to "Non-Monitored", available at www.fitchratings.com.