SHANGHAI Dec 30 Top Chinese automaker
SAIC Motor Corp sold 4.01 million vehicles this
year, up 11.9 percent from a year ago, the official Xinhua news
agency reported on Friday, quoting SAIC.
SAIC said this month its November vehicle sales rose 13.3
percent from a year earlier to 359,384 units.
Sales growth for the industry slowed this year after a
blistering 32 percent rise in 2010 as China scrapped a small-car
tax incentive and imposed car purchase restrictions on residents
in Beijing.
To spur innovation, SAIC set up research and development
centers in Shanghai, Nanjing and Britain's Birmingham with 2,000
employees, Xinhua reported, quoting an SAIC press release.
SAIC, which partners General Motors in China, will
also unveil its own-branded, plug-in hybrid car and an
own-branded electric car next year, Xinhua said.