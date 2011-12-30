SHANGHAI Dec 30 Chinese food safety
regulators in the southern city of Shenzhen have found
carcinogenic mildew in peanuts and cooking oil, the official
Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.
The cancer-causing substance, called aflatoxin, triggered
public concern this week after milk giant Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd
said last weekend its Sichuan plant had destroyed
products found by a government quality watchdog to contain it.
Aflatoxin occurs naturally in the environment and is
produced by certain common types of fungi. It can cause severe
liver damage, including liver cancer.
Xinhua reported that the Shenzhen market supervision bureau
had said it found up to 4.3 times of the permitted level of
aflatoxin in peanuts sold in two supermarkets and one frozen
food store, and up to four times the allowed level of aflatoxin
in cooking oil in four restaurants.
Fungi and the aflatoxin they produce can infect crops before
harvest or during harvesting and storage. The tainted crops then
enter the foodchain either directly, or indirectly via animal
feed.
On Thursday, food safety officials recalled cooking oil
produced by three companies in the southern Guangdong province
because they may contain excessive levels of aflatoxin.
These incidents are the latest in a string of safety
scandals to hit China's food industry in recent years.
In 2008, at least six children died and nearly 300,000
became ill in China from drinking powdered milk laced with
melamine, an industrial chemical added to low-quality or diluted
milk to give misleadingly high protein readings.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee)