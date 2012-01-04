(Adds dropped word "record" in paragraph 3)
* Samsung to report Q4 operating profit, sales estimates on
Friday
* Profit seen at 4.7 trln won; up 57 pct y/y, 11 pct q/q
* Most bullish view set at record 5.5 trln won profit
* Shares at fresh record; best global tech performers
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, Jan 4 Samsung Electronics
(005930.KS), the world's top maker of memory chips and
smartphones, is set to report a robust quarterly profit rise on
Friday, starting 2012 on an upbeat note aided by record-smashing
sales of smartphones.
The South Korean firm, which surged past Apple (AAPL.O) as
the world's top smartphone maker in the third quarter, is
quickly building on its supremacy with sleek designs and a rich
product line-up, while the latest models from the likes of HTC
(2498.TW), Nokia NOK1V.HE and BlackBerry maker Research in
Motion RIM.TO struggle to interest consumers.
Its handset division is now Samsung's biggest earnings
generator, raking in record profits.
Samsung is also weathering a profit squeeze stemming from
its bread-and-butter memory chips with new revenue sources such
as mobile processing chips and high-end OLED displays, as key
rivals increasingly bank on Samsung for components to power
their tablets and smartphones.
"Samsung's got great business portfolios from components to
a wide range of consumer electronics that enable it to better
tide over the volatile technology cycle than many of its peers,"
Lim Do-ri, an analyst at Solomon Investment & Securities.
"Its smartphone business is now a main growth driver, and
has also lifted growth of its component business. But the
biggest challenge is whether it can hold onto its smartphone
market share against rivals. Any retreat in phones could also be
detrimental to mobile chips and display operations."
Samsung, Asia's most valuable technology firm with a market
value of around $150 billion, is due to report October-December
guidance on Friday before it announces detailed quarterly
results in late January.
The world's biggest technology firm by revenue is likely to
report 4.7 trillion won ($4.1 billion) in October-December
operating profit on revenue of 46.2 trillion won, according to a
consensus of 30 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
That would be its best profit since the third quarter of
2010, and up 57 percent from a year ago and 11 percent from the
preceding quarter.
In 2012, Samsung is likely to report a 28 percent rise in
operating profit with a 12 percent gain in revenue, according to
analysts.
POTENTIAL UPSIDE SURPRISE
Some analysts expect Samsung, which surprised the market
with forecast-beating results in the third quarter, to deliver
another blowout record profit on better-than-expected smartphone
and TV sales and one-off gains.
The top-end of the fourth-quarter consensus estimate is 5.5
trillion won from Goldman Sachs, and a profit above the 5.0
trillion won earned in the second quarter of 2010 would be a
record.
Smartphone shipments are forecast at a record 35 million
units in the fourth quarter, up one quarter from the preceding
three months, when it first surged past Apple as the world's top
smartphone vendor.
In 2012, its smartphone sales are expected to rise to as
high as 170 million units, according to BNP Paribas and Korea
Investment & Securities, the most bullish street view, from an
estimated 95 million units last year, powered by a diverse
product portfolio that spans high-end Galaxy models to cheap
phones using Samsung's own 'bada' software.
Its latest Galaxy Note model, which runs on fast
4th-generation (4G) networks, is touted by some followers as a
'phablet' as its 5.3-inch display and powerful dual core
processor makes it work as both a tablet computer and
smartphone. Its successful debut in some European and Asian
markets during the year-end holiday season has raised hopes for
a solid U.S. launch in coming months.
One-off gains expected in the fourth quarter include around
500 billion won from the sale of its hard disk drive business to
Seagate Technology (STX.O), and reduced mobile provisions
involving royalty payments, analysts estimate.
Reflecting the upbeat outlook, shares in Samsung, Asia's
most valuable technology stock, scaled record high to 1.11
million won this week. It is the best performing stock among
major global peers, rising 29 percent over the past six months.
Apple has gained 21 percent, Sony Corp (6758.T) tumbled 35
percent, Nokia fell 16 percent and HTC lost 50 percent during
the same period.
Samsung competes with Sony and LG Electronics Inc
(066570.KS) in TVs, Toshiba Corp (6502.T) in flash memory chips
and LG Display (034220.KS) in flat screens.
"As we expect Samsung’s fundamentals to remain firm and
competitive positioning to improve, we see continued quarterly
earnings surprises and new business growth acting as catalysts
for the shares," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a recent note.
Major headwinds for Samsung in 2012 include slowing growth
in global PC sales, which will dent sales of its core computer
memory chips.
Weak computer memory chip prices will continue to squeeze
earnings at least until the first half of this year. Prices of
PC DRAM (dynamic random access memory) chips dropped about 30
percent in the fourth quarter alone, near to production costs.
Samsung remains the sole profitable DRAM chipmaker and is
likely to fare better than rivals, helped by heavy investments
to cut production costs with finer processing technology.
Its foray into the booming tablet market has been also hit
by a global patent battle with Apple, which is seeking to ban
sales of Samsung's tablets in major markets.
Samsung's flagship Galaxy tablet had been seen as the
biggest competitor to Apple's iPad until Amazon.com (AMZN.O)
launched the Kindle Fire late last year, which emerged as one of
the hottest gadgets during the year-end holiday season due to
its low prices.
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Alex Richardson)
