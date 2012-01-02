MUMBAI Jan 2 Gold demand in India, the world's top consumer of the metal, was weak on Monday as buyers held off purchases to await indications from world markets, most of which were closed, dealers said.

* "Many key international markets including the U.S. are closed today. People want to know about the trend in the world market. Many feel prices will fall from the current level," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bank dealing in bullion.

* The ongoing Khar Mass also hurt demand, dealers said. Khar Mass is a month in the Hindu calendar from Dec. 16 to Jan. 14 that is considered inauspicious for gold buying and starting new ventures.

* At 4:02 p.m., the most-active February gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange was down 0.11 percent at 27,298 rupees per 10 grams.

* International spot gold was trading at $1,566.56 an ounce.

* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of dollar-quoted gold, eased to 53.15 to the dollar, from Friday's close of 53.08/09, on concerns that government's widening fiscal deficit could pull down equities and cause foreign fund outflows.

* Gold imports by India plunged 56 percent to 125 tonnes in the fourth quarter, cutting full-year imports by 8.4 percent as record high prices and high interest rates hit demand, the head of India's leading bullion body said.

At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being quoted by RiddiSiddhi Bullion in the spot market :

Monday Friday ===============================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 27,385 27,170

Silver .999/kg 51,200 50,700

At 4:04 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>

Contract Current price Net change ================================================================

Feb gold 27,300 -29

Mar silver 51,173 +144 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)