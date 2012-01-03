Jan 3 The Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India said it had relaxed its rule limiting movements in bond prices for some securities that breached the limit on Monday.

The revised price band was set at 1.45 percent for 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, 1.30 percent for 8.79 percent 2021 10-year benchmark bonds and 1.40 percent for 8.28 percent 2027 bonds.

The revised bands are for Monday trades only, the association said. The limit remains at 1 percent for most securities, and 1.25 percent for others, when compared with the previous day's close.

The Reserve Bank of India has decided to not cancel the deals struck on Monday that breached the 1 percent limit, sources familiar with the matter said. (Reporting By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Arora; Editing by Ted Kerr)