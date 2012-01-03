Jan 3 Indian overnight indexed swaps rates ended lower at the short-end of the curve on Tuesday driven by hopes that the central bank may begin easing its monetary policy soon.

The one-year swap rate ended at 7.67 percent, down 3 basis points from its Monday's close.

Expectation of a policy rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India has gathered momentum following remarks that the RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao made in a recent interview to BBC that the next move by the central bank will be an easing in monetary policy.

Total volumes in the swaps market was nearly four times from Monday at 50.50 billion Indian rupees ($949.25 million) as per data on the central bank's trading platform, with bulk of the trade concentrated in the one-year swaps.

"An actual rate cut will trigger further receiving at the short-end, so in anticipation of that move, the interest has already shifted from the long-end to the short-end," said a trader with a foreign bank.

The five-year swap rate ended at 7.02 percent, marginally lower from 7.03 percent on Monday, as traders stayed away from large positions because of lack of definite cues.

"The current levels are not that attractive to receive, as the long-end swaps have already moved lower 7-8 basis points since yesterday," said another trader with a foreign bank.

Traders expect further receiving at the short-end of the curve on Wednesday, while the long-end swaps may also see some receiving if the RBI announces a debt buyback later today.

Debt buyback by the RBI will essentially help the government bond traders to tide over the additional 400 billion rupees bond supply announced by the government on Friday. ($1 = 53.2 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)