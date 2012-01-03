Jan 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crone

Maturity Date September 20, 2016

Coupon 3.25 pct

Payment Date January 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank Of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees 1.625 pct

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total 900 million

Norwegian crone when fungible

ISIN XS0679929389

Data supplied by International Insider.