MEDIA-Reliance Communications said to approach Citic about GCX sale - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, Jan 03 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(FINE)---------------------- ICS-101(Below 20MM) 35400 ICS-201 (Below 20mm) 36300 ICS-102 (22mm) 23500 ICS-103 (22MM) UNQ ICS-104 (24mm) UNQ ICS-202 (25mm) 31900 ICS-105 (25mm) UNQ ICS-105 (27mm) UNQ ICS-106 (28MM) 34000 ICS-107 (29MM) 35700 ICS-108 (30MM) 36000 ICS-109 (32MM) 37100 ICS-110 (34MM) 42500 ICS-301 (26mm) UNQ
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice