January 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower LeasePlan Corporation NV

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 05, 2015

Coupon 3-month STIBOR + 2.30 pct

Payment Date January 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1000

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.