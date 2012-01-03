(Adds analyst comments, share price)

* Sees Q4 rev about $83 mln

* Shares up 10 pct in morning trading

Jan 3 Rambus Inc (RMBS.O) raised its fourth-quarter revenue outlook, despite losing a major lawsuit late last year, sending its shares up 10 percent in early trading Tuesday.

The technology licensing company said it expects to report fourth-quarter revenue that is well above its previously announced target.

Rambus said it anticipates revenue of about $83 million, compared with its previously announced target range of $66 million to $71 million.

The two analysts who follow Rambus, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, were on average expecting $69 million in revenue for the three-month period.

The company signed a patent licensing deal with Broadcom Inc (BRCM.O) last month, its latest in a string of deals.

The better-than-expected revenue likely came from the Broadcom deal as well as another big customer win that the company had announced around the time of its last earnings report , BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand said .

" There's probably a catch - up payment related to

( Broadcom )," Khorsand said .

Rambus' investors welcomed the news, especially as the company has lost about 60 percent of its market value since November, when it lost a $4 billion antitrust lawsuit against Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) and Hynix Semiconductor Inc (000660.KS).

That decision was a massive blow to Rambus -- which could have sought triple damages under state antitrust laws -- after years of aggressive , and often successful , litigation.

The company's shares rose 78 cents, or some 10 percent, to $8. 33 in morning trading on Nasdaq .

(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore and Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maureen Bavdek)

