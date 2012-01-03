Jan 3 Business software maker Progress
Software Corp (PRGS.O) forecast first-quarter earnings below
analyst expectations, as some of its customers continue to delay
investments amid macroeconomic uncertainties, sending its shares
down as much as 9 percent in trading after the bell.
"The company is facing execution challenges and its markets
are softening, also it is trying to be conservative in its
guidance," Analyst Steve Koenig of Longbow Research said.
Progress Software expects to post earnings per share of 25
cents, on revenue of $120 million, for the first quarter ending
Feb 29.
Analysts, on average, expect the company to earn 38 cents a
share on revenue of $132 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter 2011, Progress Software posted
earnings of 34 cents a share, compared with earnings of 47 cents
a share a year ago. Revenue fell 6 percent to $136.3 million.
Shares of the company were trading down $1.50 at $18.30 in
post market trading. They had closed at $19.80 on Tuesday on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Hezron
Selvi)
((durba.ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223
8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:
durba.ghosh.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: PROGRESSSOFTWARE/
