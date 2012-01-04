BEIJING Jan 4 A campaign to curb
"excessive entertainment" by slashing the number of racy
programmes on Chinese satellite television channels has been
successful, state media reported, after President Hu Jintao
warned Western culture was out to attack China.
The broadcast regulator ordered the two-thirds cutback in
October, taking particular aim at dating and talent shows,
programmes featuring "emotional stories" and those of "low
taste".
As of the end of last year, satellite channels had begun
showing programmes that "promote traditional virtues and
socialist core value", the official Xinhua news agency said late
on Tuesday, citing a statement from the regulator.
The regulator "believes that the move to cut entertainment
programming is crucial in improving cultural services for the
public by offering high quality programming", Xinhua added.
The government has long struggled to promote what it
believes is a healthy cultural environment, in contrast to more
brash television shows and movies from Hong Kong, Taiwan and the
west which circulate widely online and via pirated DVDs.
In the latest issue of the ruling Communist Party's top
theoretical journal, "Qiushi," which means "Seeking Truth",
President Hu warned that the country must promote its own
culture over "westernisation" promoted by hostile forces.
"We must clearly be aware that international enemy forces
are stepping up their strategic plots to westernise and split
our country," he wrote.
"The fields of thought and culture are important sectors
they are using for this long-term infiltration. We must clearly
recognise the seriousness and difficulty of this struggle, sound
the alarm bell ... and take effective measures to deal with it."
Hu did not elaborate on who these hostile groups might be,
or how exactly they were plotting against China, whose own
attempts to promote the "soft power" of Chinese culture overseas
have floundered.
China routinely censors anything it considers politically
sensitive or offensive, from songs to films, and pumps out a
steady diet of patriotic fare via state broadcasters which an
increasingly cosmopolitan and wired youth find dull.
Some popular U.S. television shows have huge fan bases in
China despite having never been shown on Chinese stations,
thanks to the internet and pirated DVDs.
Popular Chinese shows have to tread very carefully.
Last year, the regulator said it would suspend a television
station in northern China for showing programmes which showed
disrespect towards an elderly parent and magnified family
conflict.
Super Boy, a singing contest akin to American Idol or the X
Factor, was ordered in 2007 to show only "healthy and ethically
inspiring songs", avoid "gossip" and not show "bad taste" scenes
of screaming fans or tearful losing contestants.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)
Keywords: CHINA CULTURE/ENTERTAINMENT
