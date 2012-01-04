BRIEF-Commercial Metals to sell CMC Cometals division
* Commercial Metals Company to exit international marketing and distribution segment and signs definitive agreement to sell cmc cometals division
Jan 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date August 18, 2017
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 102.435
Reoffer price 100.81
Payment Date January 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0533338934
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Commercial Metals Company to exit international marketing and distribution segment and signs definitive agreement to sell cmc cometals division
LONDON, June 13 Sterling recovered around a fifth of its losses since Thursday's electoral shock on Tuesday, helped by high inflation numbers which underlined the dangers of the Bank of England tolerating a weakening currency in aid of stimulating the economy.