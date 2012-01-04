The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Wednessday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4749.65 4765.30 -0.32 Nifty JAN 2011 4760.20 4783.20 -0.48 Open Interest 20,714,350 20,811,750 -0.46 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.14 1.15 -0.86 Volume Put-Call 1.02 0.94 8.51 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 26.41 26.16 0.96 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 24.41 24.05 1.49 Put ATM IV (30D) 24.56 24.87 -1.24 For more details, please click on and. GMR Infrastructure, Suzlon Energy, Punj Llyod, Alok Industries and IFCI were among the top gainers in January contract open interest. GVK Power and Infrastructure, Tata Steel, VIP Industries, IVRCL and Infrastructure Development Finance Co were the top losers. "Nifty is likely to be volatile in the range of 4,580 and 4800," said Shanu Goel, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio. "In India, policymakers are confronting plenty of problems. It will take a while for them to deal with each one decisively and revive the sluggish domestic economy. So, the most prudent strategy is to adopt a 'wait-and-watch' approach in the short term and avoid undue adventures," says Amar Ambani, head of research at IIFL. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)