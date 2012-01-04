BANGALORE, Jan 04 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(FINE)---------------------- ICS-101(Below 20MM) 36000 ICS-201 (Below 20mm) 37000 ICS-102 (22mm) 24000 ICS-103 (22MM) UNQ ICS-104 (24mm) UNQ ICS-202 (25mm) 32000 ICS-105 (25mm) 32400 ICS-105 (27mm) UNQ ICS-106 (28MM) 35000 ICS-107 (29MM) 36200 ICS-108 (30MM) 36500 ICS-109 (32MM) 37600 ICS-110 (34MM) 43500 ICS-301 (26mm) UNQ