Jan 4 India's Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange will hold special trading sessions for one-and-a-half hours each on Saturday, the two bourses said on Wednesday.

The National Stock Exchange said it would conduct the special session because the exchange is upgrading its futures and options trading system infrastructure to improve processing capability and handle increased activities.

The Bombay Stock Exchange will allow trading on Saturday to "maintain uniformity in trading timetable," it said in a statement on its website.

The trading session will be held from 11.15 a.m. (0545 GMT) to 12.45 p.m., they said. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)