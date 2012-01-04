January 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Newtwork Rail Infrastructure Finance
PLC
Guarantor Financial Indemnity from The United Kingdom
Issue Amount 1.5 billion sterling
Maturity Date January 22, 2015
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.896
Reoffer price 99.896
Yield 1.285
Spread 63 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT
Payment Date January 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, The Royal Bank of
Scotland & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees 0.1 pct
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0728945295
