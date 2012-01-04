January 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Rentenbank

Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date October 05, 2018

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 100.342

Yield 3.44

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0686448019

Data supplied by International Insider.