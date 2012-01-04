January 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 12, 2017

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.644

Reoffer price 99.644

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 188.9bp

Over the OBL 161

Payment Date January 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CBA Institutional Banking and Markets,

HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's),AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0729014281

