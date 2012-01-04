REFILE-Misappropriated 1MDB funds helped finance $2.2 bln energy firm deal-US lawsuit
January 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Lloyds TSB Bank PLC
Guarantor Lloyds Covered Bond LLP
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 11, 2017
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 99.982
Spread 180 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 269.7bp
Over the OBL 161
Payment Date January 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Lloyds, Natixis & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0729188606
