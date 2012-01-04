January 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BMW Finance NV
Guarantor BMW AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 13, 2015
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.825
Spread 83 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 174.4bp
Over 2.5 pct February 2015 OBL
ISIN XS0729046051
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 14, 2019
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.698
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 192.3bp
Over 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
ISIN XS0729046218
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date Janaury 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Royal Bank of Scotland,
Societe Generale CIB & Goldman Sachs International
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
