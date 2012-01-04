REFILE-Misappropriated 1MDB funds helped finance $2.2 bln energy firm deal-US lawsuit
* Malaysia's Jho Low, IPIC subsidiary in deal to buy energy firm
Jan 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower DnB Boligkreditt AS
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 11, 2017
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.835
Reoffer yield 2.41 pct
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 155.1 bp
Over the 3.75 pct January 2017 DBR
Payment Date January 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & UniCredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-1
Notes Launched under Issuer's covered Bond
Programme
ISIN XS0728790402
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Malaysia's Jho Low, IPIC subsidiary in deal to buy energy firm
WARSAW, June 13 The Polish financial regulator KNF rejected on Tuesday Raiffeisen Bank International's request to delay the planned initial public offering (IPO) of its Polish unit and reiterated the IPO has to be conducted by the end of June.