January 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nordea Bank AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date July 10, 2019

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.657

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 257.6bp

over the 3.5 pct July 11, 2019 DBR

Payment Date January 11, 2012

ISIN XS0728763938

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 10, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 95bp

Reoffer price 99.941

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 98bp

Payment Date January 10, 2012

ISIN XS0728764233

* * * *

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs international, HSBC, Nordea &

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Englsih

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.