January 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nordea Bank AB
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date July 10, 2019
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.657
Spread 195 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 257.6bp
over the 3.5 pct July 11, 2019 DBR
Payment Date January 11, 2012
ISIN XS0728763938
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 10, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 95bp
Reoffer price 99.941
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 98bp
Payment Date January 10, 2012
ISIN XS0728764233
* * * *
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs international, HSBC, Nordea &
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Englsih
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
