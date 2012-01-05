* Sees Q2 rev about $86 mln vs analysts' est $80.7 mln
JAN 4 Optical components maker Oclaro Inc
(OCLR.O) forecast stronger-than-expected second-quarter revenue
as the company resumed production at many of its manufacturing
lines affected by the Thailand floods.
Shares of the San Jose, California-based company rose 10
percent to $3.25 in after hours trading on the Nasdaq after
closing at $2.94 on Wednesday.
Oclaro, which competes with Finisar Corp (FNSR.O), JDS
Uniphase Corp JDSU.O and Oplink Communications OPLK.O, said
on Wednesday that it had preliminary revenue of about $86
million for its second quarter which ended Dec. 31. The company
reported revenue of $120.3 million in the year ago quarter.
Analysts' average estimate was for revenue of $80.7 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Oclaro said in November
that it expected revenue of $75 million to $85 million for its
second quarter.
The company, which makes lasers, transceivers and tuners
used for data transmission, said it currently expects four of
the five flood affected product lines to have restarted
commercial output at supplier Fabrinet's Pinehurst facility by
the end of January.
Oclaro also said it believes it has adequate property and
business interruption insurance to cover any flood related
losses. It expects an advance payment of more than $10 million
from its insurance carrier in the March fiscal quarter.
The company is expected to report its second quarter results
on Jan 27, 2012.
