HONG KONG Jan 5 Former FrontPoint
portfolio manager John Foo is preparing to launch an
Asia-focused hedge fund that will start trading with about $50
million on March 1 in Singapore.
The Asia ex-Japan long/short Kingsmead Asian Alpha
Opportunities Fund will be value-driven and offer fee discounts
to initial investors as it seeks to grow assets in a tough
capital-raising environment for hedge funds in the region.
"We will be very competitive on fees because I think
investors want value for money," Foo told Reuters.
"We are giving a founder class discount and are holding
advanced discussions with a few parties on that," said Foo, who
once managed more than $200 million for the FrontPoint Asian
Event Driven Fund.
Foo and his team left FrontPoint last year after the
Greenwich, Connecticut-based hedge fund became embroiled in an
insider trading case in the United States, leading to FrontPoint
shutting down its Asia fund.