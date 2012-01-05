Jan 5 Indian government bond yields were little changed on Thursday in cautious trading a day ahead of a 140 billion rupee ($2.64 billion) bond auction on Friday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was 1 basis point higher at 8.37 percent from Wednesday's close.

The market was also looking for direction from weekly inflation data due later in the day.

($1= 52.96 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora)