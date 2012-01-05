January 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thurday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 325 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 02, 2019
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.615
Reoffer price 99.865
Spread 42 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Raiffeisen Schweiz
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), Aaa (S&P),
Aaa (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
ISIN CH0146698425
