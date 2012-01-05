HONG KONG Jan 5 Ping An Insurance (Group)
Co of China, the world's second-biggest life insurer
by market value, has hired three banks for its up to $4.1
billion, six-year convertible bonds, IFR reported on Thursday.
CICC is a lead on the transaction and joint bookrunner with
Credit Suisse Founder Securities and Goldman Sachs Gao Hua
Securities, IFR said.
Ping An has obtained board approval for the
proposed bonds, which will carry a coupon of not more than 3
percent. The company's shareholders will vote on the proposal on
February 8. Proceeds will be used to replenish Ping An's capital
base, the report added.
(Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)