HONG KONG Jan 5 Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China, the world's second-biggest life insurer by market value, has hired three banks for its up to $4.1 billion, six-year convertible bonds, IFR reported on Thursday.

CICC is a lead on the transaction and joint bookrunner with Credit Suisse Founder Securities and Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities, IFR said.

Ping An has obtained board approval for the proposed bonds, which will carry a coupon of not more than 3 percent. The company's shareholders will vote on the proposal on February 8. Proceeds will be used to replenish Ping An's capital base, the report added. (Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)