TORONTO Jan 5 Brokerage firm Barclays Capital on Thursday lowered its rating on the Canadian financial services sector, saying domestic and global headwinds are likely to slow earnings growth in 2012.

Barclays cut its rating on the sector to "neutral" from "positive," and also downgraded individual companies within the sector.

The firm cut its ratings on CI Financial (CIX.TO), Power Corp (POW.TO) and Power Financial (PWF.TO) to "equal weight" from "overweight."

Barclays also trimmed its price targets on shares of all of Canada's top banks and insurers.

(Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Frank McGurty)

