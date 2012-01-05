January 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 12, 2017

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.86

Spread 58 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps equivalent to 149.4bp

over the October 2016 OBL

Payment Date January 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan, The Royal Bank of

Scotland & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0729662014

Data supplied by International Insider.