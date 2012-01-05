BRIEF-Bains de Mer Monaco FY net loss widens to 36.4 million euros
* FY OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 32.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF 31.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
January 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 12, 2017
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.86
Spread 58 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps equivalent to 149.4bp
over the October 2016 OBL
Payment Date January 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan, The Royal Bank of
Scotland & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0729662014
