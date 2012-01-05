* JPM ups price target to $21 from $17.50

Jan 5 Shares of Seagate Technology (STX.O) rose 8 percent, a day after the hard disk maker's raised outlook signalled a quicker recovery from the recent floods that inundated its plants in Thailand.

At least three brokerages raised their target price on the company's stock on Thursday.

Seagate said it expects second-quarter revenue to come in at $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion, ahead of consensus estimates. The company also gave better-than-expected third-quarter revenue projection. [ID:nL3E8C49DR]

"This indicates that component issues will be largely resolved in the quarter and Seagate’s output will return to pre-flood levels," wrote Citigroup analyst Joe Yoo, who upped his target price on Seagate stock to $28 from $26.

The company, along with rival Western Digital WDC.N, was hit hard by widespread flooding in Thailand in July that disrupted production at its manufacturing facilities.

JP Morgan analyst Mark Moskowitz said Seagate would continue to benefit from better margins as competitors continue to operate in limited capacity.

"The hard disk drive industry could take until July to fully recover, which means Seagate stands to be in a position of strength for two more quarters," Moskowitz said. He raised his price target on the company's stock to $21 from $17.50.

Seagate shares were up $1.22 at $18.04 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

