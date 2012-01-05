* JPM ups price target to $21 from $17.50
* Citi raises price target to $28 from $26
* Barclays ups target price to $21 from $19
* Shares up 8 pct
Jan 5 Shares of Seagate Technology (STX.O)
rose 8 percent, a day after the hard disk maker's raised outlook
signalled a quicker recovery from the recent floods that
inundated its plants in Thailand.
At least three brokerages raised their target price on the
company's stock on Thursday.
Seagate said it expects second-quarter revenue to come in at
$3.1 billion to $3.2 billion, ahead of consensus estimates. The
company also gave better-than-expected third-quarter revenue
projection. [ID:nL3E8C49DR]
"This indicates that component issues will be largely
resolved in the quarter and Seagate’s output will return to
pre-flood levels," wrote Citigroup analyst Joe Yoo, who upped
his target price on Seagate stock to $28 from $26.
The company, along with rival Western Digital WDC.N, was
hit hard by widespread flooding in Thailand in July that
disrupted production at its manufacturing facilities.
JP Morgan analyst Mark Moskowitz said Seagate would continue
to benefit from better margins as competitors continue to
operate in limited capacity.
"The hard disk drive industry could take until July to fully
recover, which means Seagate stands to be in a position of
strength for two more quarters," Moskowitz said. He raised his
price target on the company's stock to $21 from $17.50.
Seagate shares were up $1.22 at $18.04 on Thursday on the
Nasdaq.
