BRIEF-Bains de Mer Monaco FY net loss widens to 36.4 million euros
* FY OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 32.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF 31.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
January 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corp (GECC)
Issue Amount 500 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 19, 2017
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.293
Payment Date January 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0146796062
* AEye announces $16 million Series A funding from Kleiner Perkins, Airbus Ventures and Intel Capital