January 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 15, 2015

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 103.9875

Yield 2.487 pct

Payment Date January 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct Selling & 0.1875 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 2.0 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0627893950

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.