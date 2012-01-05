BRIEF-Bains de Mer Monaco FY net loss widens to 36.4 million euros
* FY OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 32.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF 31.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
January 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 15, 2015
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 103.9875
Yield 2.487 pct
Payment Date January 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct Selling & 0.1875 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 2.0 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0627893950
Data supplied by International Insider.
* AEye announces $16 million Series A funding from Kleiner Perkins, Airbus Ventures and Intel Capital