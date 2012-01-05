BRIEF-Bains de Mer Monaco FY net loss widens to 36.4 million euros
* FY OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 32.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF 31.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
January 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 11, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp
Reoffer price 99.87
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 22bp
Payment Date January 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB & DZ Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
* AEye announces $16 million Series A funding from Kleiner Perkins, Airbus Ventures and Intel Capital