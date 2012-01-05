January 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 11, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp

Reoffer price 99.87

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 22bp

Payment Date January 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB & DZ Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

