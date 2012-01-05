January 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 12, 2017

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.768

Spread 220 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 313.4bp

over the OBL 161

Payment Date January 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Barclays, SEB & UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A1 (S&P),

A1 (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undiclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.