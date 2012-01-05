BRIEF-Bains de Mer Monaco FY net loss widens to 36.4 million euros
* FY OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 32.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF 31.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
January 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 12, 2017
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.768
Spread 220 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 313.4bp
over the OBL 161
Payment Date January 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Barclays, SEB & UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A1 (S&P),
A1 (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undiclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
