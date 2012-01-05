January 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Vinci SA

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 24, 2022

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 100.462

Reoffer price 99.762

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law French

ISIN CH0146839870

