BRIEF-Bains de Mer Monaco FY net loss widens to 36.4 million euros
* FY OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 32.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF 31.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
January 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date October 12, 2016
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 101.399
Payment Date January 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 2.75 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0690389217
Data supplied by International Insider.
* AEye announces $16 million Series A funding from Kleiner Perkins, Airbus Ventures and Intel Capital