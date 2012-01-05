BRIEF-Bains de Mer Monaco FY net loss widens to 36.4 million euros
* FY OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 32.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF 31.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Barclays Bank Plc
Guarantor Barclays Covered Bonds LLP
Issue Amount 1.0 billion sterling
Maturity Date January 12, 2022
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 99.827
Spread 215 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct 2022 UKT
Payment Date January 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, Lloyds Bank
Corporate Markets & Santander
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0729895200
* AEye announces $16 million Series A funding from Kleiner Perkins, Airbus Ventures and Intel Capital