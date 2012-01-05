Jan 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Barclays Bank Plc

Guarantor Barclays Covered Bonds LLP

Issue Amount 1.0 billion sterling

Maturity Date January 12, 2022

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 99.827

Spread 215 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct 2022 UKT

Payment Date January 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, Lloyds Bank

Corporate Markets & Santander

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0729895200

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters

terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

((EMEA Fixed Income Desk Bangalore;

raghavendra.venkata@thomsonreuters.com;

Reuters Messaging;

raghavendra.venkata.reuters.com@reuters.net;

+91 80 4135 5666, fax +44 20 7542 5285)