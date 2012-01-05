Jan 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Natonal Australia Bank

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 13, 2017

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.70

Reoffer price 99.70

Yield 2.69 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 186bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2017 DBR

Payment Date January 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan

& National Australia Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

