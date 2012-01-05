BRIEF-Bains de Mer Monaco FY net loss widens to 36.4 million euros
* FY OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 32.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF 31.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Natonal Australia Bank
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 13, 2017
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.70
Reoffer price 99.70
Yield 2.69 pct
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 186bp
over the 3.75 pct January 2017 DBR
Payment Date January 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan
& National Australia Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.
