BRIEF-John Wiley & Sons reports Q4 earnings per share $0.81
* Q4 revenue $452.2 million versus $434.3 million, Q4 earnings per share $0.81, Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.82 - SEC filing
Jan 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Banque PSA Finance
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date July 16, 2014
Coupon 6.0 pct
Yield 6.125 pct
Issue price 99.762
Reoffer price 99.762
Spread 479.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Santander & Societe Generale
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law French
Notes Lanched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
ISIN XS0730061396
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Q4 revenue $452.2 million versus $434.3 million, Q4 earnings per share $0.81, Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.82 - SEC filing
JOHANNESBURG, June 13 South Africa's rand inched higher on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's gains, with political and economic uncertainty in Britain and the United States encouraging investors to search for higher yields elsewhere.