Jan 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banque PSA Finance

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date July 16, 2014

Coupon 6.0 pct

Yield 6.125 pct

Issue price 99.762

Reoffer price 99.762

Spread 479.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch,

Santander & Societe Generale

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law French

Notes Lanched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0730061396

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters

terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.